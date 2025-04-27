Massive fire breaks out at ED office building in south Mumbai | Video The fire brigade promptly launched firefighting operations after they received a call about the fire at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses the Enforcement Directorate.

Mumbai:

A major fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office building in south Mumbai’s Ballard area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday around 2:30 am, officials said. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, however there were no reports of injuries from the blaze.

The fire brigade promptly launched firefighting operations after they received a call about the fire at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road.

By 3:30 am, the blaze was classified as a Level-II fire, indicating a major incident, the fire brigade control room confirmed. Visuals from the site showed thick smoke billowing out of the building.

According to a civic official, the fire was limited to the fourth floor of the five-storey building. In response, eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower, a breathing apparatus van, a rescue van, a quick response vehicle, and an ambulance were deployed.

The Mumbai Fire Department said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As of now no casualties have been reported.