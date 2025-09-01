Maratha quota stir: Traffic advisory issued for South Mumbai as Jarange's protest intensifies at Azad Maidan The Maratha reservation protest led by Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan has triggered a traffic advisory for South Mumbai commuters. With Jarange intensifying his hunger strike and demanding OBC reservation, motorists have been cautioned about possible disruptions on Monday morning.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police have urged motorists to brace for traffic disruptions in South Mumbai on Monday morning, as Maratha reservation protesters led by activist Manoj Jarange continue their sit-in at Azad Maidan. Authorities warned of possible slowdowns and diversions in the area and requested commuters to follow traffic police instructions at junctions to ease congestion.

Protest at Azad Maidan gains momentum

Jarange, who has been spearheading the Maratha quota agitation, escalated his protest by announcing that he would stop consuming water from the fourth day of his hunger strike. His dramatic vow to endure "bullets" if necessary has intensified pressure on the state government. He is demanding that the state government issue a Government Resolution (GR) granting reservation to Marathas under the OBC category, based on existing records. "The government should say that Marathas are a sub-caste of Kunbis. There are 58 lakh records that have been found, which show links of Marathas as Kunbis. Those who want a reservation will take it. Don't generalise Marathas as Kunbis if there is a legal issue," Jarange told the media on Sunday night.

Police appeal to commuters

In a social media advisory, Mumbai Traffic Police posted, "Azad Maidan: Expect slow traffic and occasional disruption tomorrow morning while commuting towards South Mumbai due to ongoing agitation. Keep following directions given at traffic junctions to minimise inconvenience." Traders have also raised concerns over the ongoing Maratha agitation and sought intervention by the government or the High Court to restore normalcy and protect businesses in south Mumbai from long-term damage. Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) president Viren Shah said the massive gathering at Azad Maidan has thrown south Mumbai into complete chaos and affected weekend sales across shops and markets. "Mumbai feels hijacked," he said.

Jarange's indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan

It is to be noted here that Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday over his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category. A day earlier, the quota leader refused to soften his stand after a delegation led by retired HC judge Sandeep Shinde met him.

As political charges flew thick and fast, Maratha protesters blocked the car of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule after she met Jarange at his protest venue, and raised slogans against Sharad Pawar. Sule demanded that the Maharashtra government convene a special session of the state legislature and an all-party meeting to resolve the vexed Maratha reservation issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Maratha quota row: Manoj Jarange vows to stay at Azad Maidan ‘even if Maharashtra govt fires bullets'