Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends nine-day hunger strike

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange ends his 9-day hunger strike demanding OBC reservation for the Maratha community. The Maharashtra government has assured actions to address the issue.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Updated on: September 25, 2024 16:00 IST
Manoj Jarange
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil addresses a gathering during a rally.

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange ended his 9-day hunger strike after worrying that the Maratha community be granted reservation below the Other Backward Classes (OBC) class. The starvation strike aimed to stress the Maharashtra government to take quick action on the reservation problem.

Demand for OBC quota

Patil, whose sixth fast went on for the period from September 17th to October 4th, deals with the filing of complaints in connection with the exclusion of the Maratha community into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Antarwali Sarathi: Epicentre of the movement

It is in Antarwali Sarathi village that the Maratha Reservation movement is today locating itself. However, there seem to be challenges in including the Maratha in the OBC group. Stirrings in favour of the Maratha demand for OBC reservation have been countered by OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare, who are waging a protest two kilometers away at Wadigodri village.

