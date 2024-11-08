Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly polls 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency is an important legislative seat in Maharashtra, situated in the Mumbai Suburban district. Constituting Assembly seat number 171, it is part of the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes five other Assembly segments: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mulund, and Bhandup West. As an unreserved seat, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar holds significant electoral importance within the district, which is one of the most densely populated areas in Mumbai. The constituency plays a key role in shaping the political dynamics of the region, with its strategic position in the bustling Mumbai Suburban district.

Demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, in the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,04,526 eligible voters, of which 1,77,573 were male, 1,269,46 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. A total of 61 service voters ( 60 men and 1 woman) had also registered to vote. 146 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,09,419 voters, of which 1,83,247 were male, 1,26,172 were female, and 0 were voters of the third gender. 49 service voters ( 36 men and 13 women) had also registered to vote. There were 38 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Result Date:

The results for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar in Maharashtra will be announced on November 23.

Candidates for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election 2024

The 2024 Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly election is shaping up to be a highly competitive contest, with three major contenders in the fray. The three-term incumbent MLA, Abu Asim Azmi from the Samajwadi Party, who is aligned with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is facing stiff competition from Suresh 'Bullet' Patil, the official candidate of the Mahayuti alliance from Shiv Sena. Additionally, Nawab Malik from the NCP, considered a wildcard entrant, is also in the race, despite efforts by the other parties in the Mahayuti alliance to oust him. This multi-cornered contest is expected to intensify the political dynamics in the constituency.

Past Winners of Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly:

2009: Abu Asim Azmi - Samajwadi Party

2014: Abu Asim Azmi - Samajwadi Party

2019: Abu Asim Azmi - Samajwadi Party

Assembly voter turnout

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency recorded a voter turnout of 41.33%. This relatively low turnout reflected the challenges of voter engagement in the area at that time. However, in the 2019 elections, there was a noticeable increase in voter participation, with the turnout rising to 47.09%.