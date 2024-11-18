Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election: Will SP's Abu Azmi retain seat? All eyes on polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency details.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election 2024: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar is one of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar comes under Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. In 2019, Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party won the seat by defeating Vithal Govind Lokare of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 25601 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) candidate Sanjay Dina Patil won from Mumbai North East Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 29861 votes by defeating Mihir Kotecha of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election 2024: Key candidates

Several contestants from various parties contesting from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly elections. The NCP has fielded Nawab Mallik, while the SP has nominated Abu Azmi. The MNS has fielded Jagdish Khandekar this time.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency Demographic Profile

According to Election Commission data, there were 143740 voters in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections, with 83843 male and 59894 female voters. No voters were recorded in the third-gender category. Additionally, 146 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency was 127856, with 75225 male voters and 52631female voters. There were 56 valid postal votes in the constituency.

When will Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar vote?

The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency is set to go to the polls on November 20, with results scheduled to be announced on November 23 (Saturday).

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency: Past winners

2019: Abu Asim Azmi-SP

2014: Abu Asim Azmi-SP

2009: Abu Asim Azmi-SP

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Maharashtra is set to vote in a single phase on November 20 and the counting for all 288 constituencies will take place on November 23.