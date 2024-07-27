Maharashtra: Manhunt launched for suspect in brutal murder of Navi Mumbai woman

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deceased woman Yashashree Shinde

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Dawood Sheikh, identified as the primary suspect in the murder of Yashashree Shinde from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, senior police sources informed on Saturday.

They said, Sheikh, who was previously arrested for allegedly molesting Yashashree Shinde when she was a minor in 2019, had reportedly reestablished contact with her. Authorities suspect that he traveled to Uran, as verified by his location data, where he allegedly murdered her before fleeing the scene.

"A team has been dispatched to Karnataka to search for the accused," the sources said. "And only after the arrest of this accused will the reason behind this murder be clear," they added. It is pertinent to note that Sheikh had reportedly moved to Karnataka following his release from jail in connection to the 2019 incident involving the deceased.

About the incident

Significantly, earlier on July 25 a case was originally filed by Yashashri Shinde's parents regarding her disappearance. However, on Saturday, two days later, her body was found in a very deplorable condition. Several injury marks were reported on her body, clearly indicating that she was brutally murdered.

Moreover, the girl's father stated to the police that his daughter had been murdered by an unknown person with a sharp weapon. At present, the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. If the post-mortem report proves that the girl was raped, additional charges will be filed.

