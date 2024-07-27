Maharashtra: Woman, missing for two days, found dead on highway; police suspect killing in love affair

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) Deceased woman Yashashree Shinde

A 22-year-old woman, who was missing from the Uran area of Navi Mumbai was found dead on the Udaan Panvel highway, the police said on Saturday (July 27). The deceased was identified as Yashashree Shinde who was missing for the last two days. The police suspected the incident was related to a love affair, sources said. Following the recovery of the body, the people expressed outrage on the matter.

The police said that ever since she went missing on Thursday, the man, who she was reportedly in love with, has been untraceable.

Senior Police Officer Rajendra Koite from Udaan Police Station stated that five police teams have been formed to search for the accused.

According to information provided by the police, the body of the deceased girl was found in a very deplorable condition. There are several injury marks on the girl's body, clearly indicating that she was brutally murdered.

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, and the process of registering an FIR has been initiated.