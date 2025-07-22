Man kicks, drags receptionist by hair in Maharashtra clinic after being told to wait in queue | Video surfaces The man who attacked the woman was identified as Gokul Jha, who was allegedly intoxicated and attempted to enter the doctor's cabin.

Mumbai:

In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at a private clinic in Maharashtra's Thane. The woman, who is a receptionist at the place, reportedly denied the man entry into a doctor's chamber without an appointment, the police said.

As per media reports, the doctor was in a meeting with a representative and had asked the receptionist not to let anyone come inside.

"Based on the victim's complaint, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for assault, using obscene language and outraging the modesty of a woman," a police official said.

The man was in an inebriated condition

The man who attacked the woman was identified as Gokul Jha, who was allegedly intoxicated and attempted to enter the doctor's cabin. When the woman stopped him, he first violently kicked the woman and dragged her by her hair to the ground inside the clinic.

Eventually, she was rescued by the hospital staff and relatives of the patients waiting in the reception area. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

The footage of the brutal assault went viral on social media, with netizens raising concerns over the safety of women. The receptionist has lodged a complaint at the Manpada Police Station and a case was registered against the man. A search has been launched for the man who had absconded after the incident.