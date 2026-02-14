Man arrested for releasing snake in Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express washroom

New Delhi:

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway on Saturday arrested a man accused of releasing a snake inside a coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. The incident occurred on December 27 on train number 22225. According to officials, a snake was discovered inside the toilet of coach C-16 during the journey.

Railway staff immediately sealed the restroom and alerted the control room. The reptile was safely removed at Solapur station, preventing any harm to passengers.

Accused identified and arrested

The accused has been identified as 37-year-old Jagan Arjun Bhale, a resident of Nashik district. He was arrested from Mumbra on February 12, following a detailed investigation by the RPF team.

CCTV footage from the train revealed an unidentified man entering the toilet and allegedly releasing the snake. Acting on technical evidence and specific intelligence received from an informer, the RPF tracked down and apprehended Bhale.

A case was registered under Sections 145(b), 147, and 153 of the Railway Act, 1989. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

He was produced before the Railway Court in Kalyan, which granted 14 days of magisterial custody for further investigation. Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Swaneel Nila, stated that the RPF has launched a detailed investigation into the case. Officials are examining the motive behind the act.