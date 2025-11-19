Mahayuti tussle escalates, Eknath Shinde keeps distance from CM Fadnavis; summoned by BJP leadership On Wednesday, Shinde did not attend an event hosted by Fadnavis. The programme on the subject of the new criminal laws was organised at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan and Shinde had been invited.

Political tensions between the Shinde Sena and the BJP are escalating in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been distancing himself from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while his ministers of his party continue to skip cabinet meetings. Sources say the Shinde camp is miffed at recent defections of their party workers to the BJP in Dombivli. However, the Opposition claims the discontent stems from the seat share agreements in the upcoming local body polls in the state.

On Wednesday, Shinde did not attend an event hosted by Fadnavis. The programme on the subject of the new criminal laws was organised at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, and Shinde had been invited. Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar were present, but despite the invitation, Eknath Shinde chose to skip the gathering.

The reason for Shinde’s absence is still unclear. However, it is being said that he is upset over several Shiv Sena leaders being persuaded to defect to the BJP. This issue had also prompted Shinde Sena ministers to boycott Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

Eknath Shinde leaves for Delhi, summoned by BJP leadership?

Following the latest development, which hints at a tiff within the Mahayuti government, Shinde is travelling to Delhi to reportedly meet the BJP top brass. The growing friction between the BJP and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction will also be discussed.

Reason behind tensions in the Maharashtra government

Several ministers from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena skipped the cabinet meeting. They remained at Fadnavis' office. After the meeting concluded, the ministers met the chief minister and expressed their displeasure. According to sources, the ministers alleged that the BJP was persuading workers from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction to defect to its organisation.

Fadnavis responded firmly, telling the Shinde Sena leaders, “You were the ones who began this in Ulhasnagar. If you do it then it is acceptable, and if the BJP does it then it becomes wrong; this will not work. From now on, no party will induct workers from the other party. This rule will apply to both parties."

