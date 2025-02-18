Maharashtra: Will Uddhav, Raj Thackeray come together? New poster urging both to join hands goes viral The poster appealing both the leaders to join hands has been put up right in front of Sena Bhawan, the headquarters of the Thackeray Sena. This poster has pictures of Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. There is a picture of Hutatma Chowk on the right side of the poster.

Amid differences in their political ideologies, a new poster urging Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to come together has gone viral on social media.

This poster has pictures of Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. There is a picture of Hutatma Chowk on the right side of the poster. It should be noted that the Hutatma Chowk is the place where 106 martyrs sacrificed their lives to join Mumbai in Maharashtra.

It is written in this poster that the politics of Maharashtra is full of mud and the Marathi people of Maharashtra are in a state of confusion. “Uddhav and Raj Thackeray come together now, Marathi Manush is watching your way,” the poster reads.

Notably, this poster has been put up by the organisation 'Marathi Sena'.