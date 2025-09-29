Live Maharashtra weather: 10 dead, thousands evacuated as heavy rains lash state; IMD issues red alert Maharashtra weather LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the flood situation in many parts of the state and directed the emergency systems of Konkan region to maintain high readiness due to the 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

At least ten persons died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra over 24 hours, and more than 11,800 were rescued from different parts of the state. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik ghats, and Pune ghats for the next 48 hours, predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds. The water level in the Godavari river also crossed the warning mark in Nashik amid heavy rains. Some temples in the Ramkund area on the banks of the river in the city submerged. Landslides have also been reported in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Relief and rescue teams are actively deployed to manage emergency situations. Schools and colleges in several districts, including Mumbai and Palghar, have been closed on Monday, September 29.