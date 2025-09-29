Advertisement
  3. Maharashtra weather: 10 dead, thousands evacuated as heavy rains lash state; IMD issues red alert

  Live Maharashtra weather: 10 dead, thousands evacuated as heavy rains lash state; IMD issues red alert

Maharashtra weather LIVE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the flood situation in many parts of the state and directed the emergency systems of Konkan region to maintain high readiness due to the 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Mumbai:

At least ten persons died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra over 24 hours, and more than 11,800 were rescued from different parts of the state. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik ghats, and Pune ghats for the next 48 hours, predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds. The water level in the Godavari river also crossed the warning mark in Nashik amid heavy rains. Some temples in the Ramkund area on the banks of the river in the city submerged. Landslides have also been reported in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Relief and rescue teams are actively deployed to manage emergency situations. Schools and colleges in several districts, including Mumbai and Palghar, have been closed on Monday, September 29.

 

 

Live updates :Maharashtra rain

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sharad Pawar appeals Maharashtra govt to urgently implement comprehensive relief

    NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has appealed to the state government to urgently implement comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures, stating that the ‘panchanama’ (damage assessment) process should not be restricted by rigid deadlines. Pawar said in a statement that the 'panchanama' (damage assessment) process should not be restricted by rigid deadlines, stressing that completing assessments on time is often "impossible during such unprecedented calamities". "Losses that become evident later - such as houses collapsing due to structural damage or crops and livestock being affected after floodwaters recede - should also be considered for compensation," he said.

     

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Deputy CM Shinde reviews flood situation

    Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reviewed the flood situation in many parts of the state and directed the emergency systems of Konkan region to maintain high readiness due to the 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CM Fadnavis reviews rainfall situation

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the rainfall situation and ongoing relief operations in eight districts of Marathwada and Solapur, and directed officials to intensify field-level efforts.  "All officials must remain on the ground and closely monitor relief and rescue operations," he said. He reviewed the discharge situation of dams across the state and directed the Water Resources Department to coordinate closely with local administrations.

     

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Godavari river crossed warning mark

    The water level in the Godavari river crossed the warning mark in Nashik amid heavy rains. Some temples in the Ramkund area on the banks of the river in the city submerged, officials said. A total of 21 persons were rescued from flooded areas, said officials.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Schools and colleges closed

    Schools and colleges in several districts, including Mumbai and Palghar, have been closed on Monday, September 29. The government has emphasized that decisions regarding reopening will be made based on weather conditions. In Thane and Palghar, rising river water levels have raised concerns, and the administration is preparing to relocate residents from vulnerable areas. Landslides have also been reported in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Relief and rescue teams are actively deployed to manage emergency situations.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Eknath Shinde reviews flood situation; asks emergency systems in Konkan to be fully alert

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reviewed the flood situation in many parts of the state and directed the emergency systems of Konkan region to maintain high readiness due to the 'red alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. "Top priority should be given to preventing harm to humans and animals," a release issued by the Thane district administration quoted him as saying. Shinde also reviewed the heavy rain and flooding situation in Marathwada districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Nanded, and Ahilyanagar.

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    10 killed in Maharashtra amid heavy rains; over 11,800 evacuated

    At least ten people died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra over 24 hours, and more than 11,800 were rescued from different parts of the state. According to the state disaster management department and other officials, four persons lost their lives in Nashik district, including three due to a house collapse, two each in Dharashiv and Ahilyanagar, and one each in Jalna and Yavatmal. In Marathwada, one of the worst-hit regions, inflow into the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river has increased, prompting the authorities to open all its gates. About 7,000 persons were evacuated in Paithan of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amid fears of flooding. 

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Sep 29, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues red alert for several districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing Red Alerts for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik ghats, and Pune ghats for the next 48 hours, predicting heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds. 

