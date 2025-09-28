Live Maharashtra weather: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Konkan, govt warns of flood Maharashtra weather LIVE: In view of the IMD forecast, State Emergency Operation Centre has directed all district administrations to be on high alert until Sept 30. The govt has warned of risks including urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mumbai and Konkan districts, landslides in ghat regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday (September 28). The alert includes Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, with the possibility of very intense and continuous spells in some areas. Districts such as Sindhudurg, and the ghat regions of Nashik are also expected to be lashed by heavy rain. The IMD stated that while the Konkan belt and adjoining north Maharashtra may face extreme weather, the rest of the state, including central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, is likely to receive only low-intensity showers during this period. In view of the IMD forecast, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has directed all district administrations to be on high alert until September 30 (Tuesday). The government has warned of risks including urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mumbai and Konkan districts, landslides in ghat regions, and potential flash floods. Officials have ordered round-the-clock functioning of control rooms, deployment of water-lifting pumps, close monitoring of river flow and dam discharge levels, and pre-positioning of repair teams and disaster equipment such as chain saws and power units.