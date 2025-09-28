The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday (September 28). The alert includes Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, with the possibility of very intense and continuous spells in some areas. Districts such as Sindhudurg, and the ghat regions of Nashik are also expected to be lashed by heavy rain. The IMD stated that while the Konkan belt and adjoining north Maharashtra may face extreme weather, the rest of the state, including central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, is likely to receive only low-intensity showers during this period. In view of the IMD forecast, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has directed all district administrations to be on high alert until September 30 (Tuesday). The government has warned of risks including urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mumbai and Konkan districts, landslides in ghat regions, and potential flash floods. Officials have ordered round-the-clock functioning of control rooms, deployment of water-lifting pumps, close monitoring of river flow and dam discharge levels, and pre-positioning of repair teams and disaster equipment such as chain saws and power units.
8:00 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Heavy monsoon death toll reported in Marathwada region
Parallel to the ongoing IMD alerts, the Marathwada region has faced widespread damage this monsoon season (June 1–September 25).
- 86 deaths reported across eight districts, with the highest (26) in Nanded.
- 1,725 animal deaths, including 569 in Nanded alone.
- 2.3 million hectares of crops damaged by floods and heavy rains, affecting nearly 2.9 million farmers.
- Over 5,893 villages hit by flooding-related damage.
-
7:53 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
What is Mumbai's current rainfall status?
Mumbai recorded 30.07 mm of rainfall in the island city in the last 24 hours (ending 8:00 am Saturday), while the eastern suburbs reported 26.12 mm and the western suburbs 9.99 mm. While traffic remained largely unaffected during the day, local train services saw delays, a common occurrence during intense monsoon spells.
-
7:42 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Maharashtra govt issues helpline numbers across multiple districts in state
The government has also circulated emergency helpline numbers across multiple districts, including Mumbai (1916/022-69403344), Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nanded and others, to assist during flood-related emergencies.
-
7:36 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Precautionary measures issued for citizens in Maharashtra | Check details
Authorities have strongly advised citizens to-
- Avoid flood-prone and low-lying areas.
- Stay away from rivers, canals, and bridges during heavy rains.
- Refrain from sheltering under trees during lightning.
- Seek immediate safety in local shelter centres if needed.
- Avoid unnecessary travel and tourism until conditions improve.
-
7:33 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Maharashtra rains: Govt asks officials to be prepared in view of possible heavy rainfall
The warnings will be disseminated via SMS, social media, and local media to keep citizens informed of emergency developments.
-
7:24 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Maharashtra govt officials ordered round-the-clock functioning of control rooms
Officials have ordered round-the-clock functioning of control rooms, deployment of water-lifting pumps, close monitoring of river flow and dam discharge levels, and pre-positioning of repair teams and disaster equipment such as chain saws and power units.
-
7:21 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Maharashtra government issues public advisory
In view of the IMD forecast, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has directed all district administrations to be on high alert until September 30. The government has warned of risks including urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mumbai and Konkan districts, landslides in ghat regions, and potential flash floods.
-
7:21 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Konkan belt, adjoining north Maharashtra may face extreme weather: IMD
The IMD stated that while the Konkan belt and adjoining north Maharashtra may face extreme weather, the rest of the state—including central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha—is likely to receive only low-intensity showers during this period.
-
7:15 AM (IST)Sep 28, 2025
Red alert issued by IMD for Mumbai and adjoining districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, September 28. The alert includes Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, with the possibility of very intense and continuous spells in some areas. Districts such as Sindhudurg, and the ghat regions of Nashik are also expected to be lashed by heavy rain.
