Maharashtra: One dead, several injured after slab of under-construction building collapses in Kolhapur | Video

Kolhapur:

A tragic incident occurred at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday (September 30) when a slab of an under-construction fire station building of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation collapsed, leaving one person dead and five others injured. Rescue operations were swiftly carried out by the city’s fire brigade to save those trapped under the debris.

According to officials, the mishap took place at the site of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Fire Department building in Fulewadi. The slab work of the structure was reportedly in its final stage when it suddenly gave way, trapping six persons, including the contractor and construction staff, inside.

Rescue efforts

Kolhapur Municipal Corporation’s Chief Fire Officer, Manish Ranbise, informed that the fire brigade managed to rescue five people from under the rubble. Those injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Casualty confirmed

However, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhiraj Kumar Bachchu later confirmed that one individual lost his life in the collapse. The condition of the injured is being monitored closely, and officials have stated that more details will be shared once investigations progress.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the slab collapse, though initial observations suggest possible lapses in construction safety measures. The police and municipal teams are carrying out a detailed probe to fix responsibility and prevent such incidents in the future.