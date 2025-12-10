Maharashtra to implement toll exemption for electric vehicles in 8 days The issue was first raised by MLA Shankar Jagatap, who questioned the delay in enforcing the promised toll exemptions for electric vehicles. Speaker Narwekar, in response, made it clear that the government must stand by its commitment.

Mumbai:

In a significant move for electric vehicle (EV) users in Maharashtra, State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has instructed that toll exemptions for electric vehicles be implemented within the next eight days. Additionally, any toll charges already collected from EV owners are to be refunded immediately. This directive was issued during a discussion on the issue in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The issue was first raised by MLA Shankar Jagatap, who questioned the delay in enforcing the promised toll exemptions for electric vehicles. Speaker Narwekar, in response, made it clear that the government must stand by its commitment and implement the toll exemption without further delay.

He emphasised that all toll plazas across the state should stop charging electric vehicles within eight days.

Narwekar’s directive comes after a series of delays in the implementation of the toll waiver. "The government announced toll exemptions for electric vehicles, and it must now follow through on that promise. I am directing that toll charges for EVs be waived at all toll booths across the state within eight days, and the toll amounts already collected should be refunded to the vehicle owners," said Speaker Narwekar.

Expansion of charging stations for EV users

In addition to the toll exemption, Speaker Narwekar also called for the expansion of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Noting the growing adoption of electric vehicles, Narwekar stressed the importance of increasing the number of charging stations and enhancing the capacity of existing ones to ensure that EV drivers have adequate infrastructure to support their vehicles.

"To support the growing use of electric vehicles, it is crucial that the number of charging stations across Maharashtra be increased. Existing stations must also be upgraded to meet the rising demand for charging services," Narwekar added.

Earlier, in response to the issue, Maharashtra's Minister for Energy, Dada Bhuse, acknowledged that there had been a delay in implementing the toll exemption due to technical challenges. However, Bhuse reassured the assembly that the necessary technical improvements would be made promptly, ensuring that the system is fully operational in the near future.

The directive from Speaker Narwekar has raised hopes that electric vehicle users in Maharashtra will soon begin receiving the benefits of toll exemptions.