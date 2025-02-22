Maharashtra suspends state bus services to Karnataka after attack on MSRTC bus Maharashtra: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday (February 22) ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus was attacked.

Sarnaik said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Friday night by pro-Kannada activists.

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said. Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

Last night, some miscreants beat up Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) drivers while they were on duty in Chitradurga.

Abhijit Bhosale, CPRO MSRTC said that as per the directions of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, ST buses going from Kolhapur to Karnataka state have been cancelled for an indefinite period for the safety of passengers and employees travelling in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses.

All bus services going to Karnataka have been stopped. Every day more than 50 government buses go from Maharashtra to Karnataka. The government has stopped all the services from Maharashtra. The movement of Karnataka buses coming from Karnataka to Kolhapur has also been banned.

A few days ago, a Maharashtra government bus driver was beaten up in Karnataka for not knowing Kannada language after which the whole matter got heated up.