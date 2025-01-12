Maharashtra: 8 dead, several injured after tempo rams into truck in Nashik | Video

In a tragic road accident, at least eight people were dead and several injured in Nashik, Maharashtra on Sunday night. The accident occurred when a tempo rammed into a truck. The police said eight persons have been killed and several others injured after a tempo and truck collided at Dwarka Circle near an Ayyappa temple at 7:30 pm.
"There were 16 passengers in the tempo, which was on its way to the CIDCO area in Nashik. They were returning from a religious event in Niphad. The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended the truck carrying iron rods. Some of the deaths took place on the spot. Some of the injured are critical," a police official said.
Rescue operations were started by police and fire brigade personnel along with residents and passersby in the congested stretch immediately, he added.
The injured are recuperating at the district hospital and in some private facilities, the official said.
The death count may rise since some of the passengers have sustained grievous injuries, police and health officials informed.
