Maharashtra: 8 dead, several injured after tempo rams into truck in Nashik | Video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A tempo rams into a truck in Nashk

In a tragic road accident, at least eight people were dead and several injured in Nashik, Maharashtra on Sunday night. The accident occurred when a tempo rammed into a truck. The police said eight persons have been killed and several others injured after a tempo and truck collided at Dwarka Circle near an Ayyappa temple at 7:30 pm.

"There were 16 passengers in the tempo, which was on its way to the CIDCO area in Nashik. They were returning from a religious event in Niphad. The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended the truck carrying iron rods. Some of the deaths took place on the spot. Some of the injured are critical," a police official said.

Rescue operations were started by police and fire brigade personnel along with residents and passersby in the congested stretch immediately, he added.

The injured are recuperating at the district hospital and in some private facilities, the official said.

The death count may rise since some of the passengers have sustained grievous injuries, police and health officials informed.

2 school students killed in road accident in Nashik

Earlier, two school students, including a girl, lost their lives when a truck hit their two-wheeler in Nashik on January 6. The accident took place near the Manmad Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Nandgaon taluka

According to the police, a truck was carrying fodder from Chandwad to Manmad and when it came near Manmad APMC, stray animals sitting on the road stood up suddenly.

In an attempt to save the animals, the truck hit a two-wheeler on which two students were travelling. The duo, Vaishnavi Pravin Kekan and Aditya Mukesh Solse (both 15), Class 10 students of Swami Vivekanand Vidyalaya and residents of Hanuman Nagar in Manmad town, died on the spot, said the police. The police later detained truck driver Rakesh Dadaji Khairnar.

(With PTI inputs)