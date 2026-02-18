Maharashtra scraps 5% muslim reservation decision; why did the government withdraw 2014 quota move?

Mumbai:

In a major decision, the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled the earlier move to grant 5% reservation to socially and educationally backward Muslims in the state. The quota was originally introduced in 2014 through an ordinance. However, it never came into full effect due to legal hurdles. The government has now officially withdrawn all related decisions and circulars.

What was the 2014 decision and why was it cancelled?

In 2014, the state government had provided 5% reservation to Muslims under a special backward category known as SBC-A (Special Backward Class-A). The quota was meant to apply in government jobs and educational institutions.

Based on this decision, caste certificates and caste validity certificates were also being issued to eligible candidates. The ordinance was challenged in the Bombay High Court soon after it was introduced.

On November 14, 2014, the High Court put a stay on the reservation. Later, the ordinance failed to become a law before the deadline of December 23, 2014. As a result, it automatically lapsed.

Since the ordinance was never converted into a proper law, the reservation could not be implemented. The current government has now clarified that all government resolutions and circulars issued under that ordinance will be treated as cancelled.

What changes now?

With this decision:

The 5% Muslim reservation is now officially treated as cancelled.

No new caste or validity certificates will be issued under this category.

Admissions in colleges and educational institutions will not be given under the 5% quota.

All previous government orders related to this reservation will no longer be valid.

Officials said that since the legal process had already ended years ago, the government has now formally closed the matter.