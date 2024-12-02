Maharashtra: Reports of Deputy CM post for me is baseless, says Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shrikant Shinde with father Eknath Shinde.

Amid deadlock over Maharashtra CM post, Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and son of Eknath Shinde on Monday rejected reports of a demand for the Deputy Chief Minister post for him. He called the media reports baseless rumours and said he is not in any race for any ministerial post in Maharashtra.

"The swearing-in ceremony of the Maha-Yuti government has been delayed, which has led to a surge in discussions and rumours. Hon caretaker Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde had to take rest at his native place for two days due to health issues. As a result, the rumors have only intensified. There have been speculations about me becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, but these news reports are baseless and unfounded," he tweeted.

He also made it clear that he is not planning to take any ministerial position in the state or in centre and said that he is willing to work for the party.

“Even after the Lok Sabha elections, I had a chance to become a minister in the central government. But thinking of working for the party organization, I refused the ministerial post even then. I have no desire for a position in power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state. Netane will work only for my Lok Sabha constituency and Shiv Sena,” he wrote in Marathi.

The results of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23. In these elections, Mahayuti secured 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly. However, the alliance has yet to finalize its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The BJP won 132 seats, while its allies -- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress secured 16, and the NCP(SP), led by Sharad Pawar, managed just 10 seats.