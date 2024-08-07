Maharashtra: Raosaheb Danve challenges Manoj Jarange to field 288 Maratha candidates in assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday criticised quota activist Manoj Jarange after he announced to contest the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Danve challenged Jarange to field 288 Maratha candidates in the polls if he was not satisfied with the reservation granted to his community.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jarange asked the Maratha community to prepare for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, saying it has no option but to get political power if it wants reservation in government jobs and education.

The Union Minister, while addressing a press conference, said the state government has already provided 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community.

"As per the law, we have given the reservation. But if Jarange is not satisfied, he should field his own candidates in all 288 assembly constituencies in the state," Danve said.

Expressing confidence that Marathas would come to power in the state after the elections due in October, Jarange said the Marathas, Muslims and Dalits would bring about a significant change.

What is the Maratha quota row?

The activist has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, though the state government enacted a law in February to provide them a 10 per cent quota under a separate category. However, OBC leaders, including cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, have opposed any dilution of the existing quota for backward communities.

Danve further said, "We are also of the opinion that the Maratha community should get reservation. But it should not be given at the expense of the quota of others."

He lashed out at the leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing them of politicising the Maratha reservation issue for electoral gains.

Danve said the Congress MPs should raise in Parliament the issue of providing reservation to Marathas in the OBC category. "If they raise the issue, it means they are sincere, otherwise they are selfish and not sincere," he said.

Danve also slammed the MVA, accusing it of misleading the people by claiming victory in the Lok Sabha elections. "It is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that has won the election and come to power at the Centre," he said.

