Raj Thackeray bars MNS leaders from speaking to media as Hindi-Marathi row rages in Maharashtra

Mumbai:

Amid the intensifying Hindi-Marathi language row in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has imposed a strict media directive on his party leaders and workers. The move comes after recent protests and rising tensions over the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state.

In a post shared on social media platform X late Tuesday night, Thackeray directed all MNS members to refrain from engaging with any form of media—be it print, television, or digital. He further instructed them not to post any statements, reactions, or videos on social media platforms without his approval.

"There is a clear instruction—no party member is to interact with newspapers, news channels, or digital media. Similarly, refrain from posting any videos or reactions on social media," Thackeray stated. He also extended this restriction to officially designated party spokespersons, asserting that even they must not speak to the media without his prior consultation and consent.

Sources within MNS say the directive is aimed at maintaining message discipline within the party as linguistic identity becomes a politically charged issue in the state. The recent spike in confrontations—including incidents where MNS members allegedly forced individuals to speak Marathi—has drawn both public attention and criticism.

The controversy escalated further after a protest rally organised by MNS in Thane was disrupted by police. While initial permission had reportedly been granted for the march, authorities later withdrew approval, citing concerns over the proposed route. State officials said the route could pose law-and-order risks, a claim echoed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who clarified that no one was denied the right to protest but the route demanded by MNS could not be permitted.

MNS had planned the rally as a counter to an earlier march organised by traders. The traders' protest followed an incident where a shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi.

As language-related tensions continue to rise, Thackeray’s decision to tightly control public communication signals a cautious approach to prevent further flare-ups in an already volatile atmosphere.