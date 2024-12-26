Maharashtra government announces public holidays for 2025 | Check FULL LIST

Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
Maharashtra public holidays 2025: Looking at the overall calendar, 2025 has a total of nine long weekends. However, there are no long weekends in the months of February, July, and November. Trading activities on BSE and NSE will be closed for 14 trading days in 2025.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Dec 26, 2024 19:09 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 19:53 IST
Maharashtra public holidays 2025: The Maharashtra government has announced the full list of public holidays for the year 2025. The holidays were declared in a notification released on December 4, 2024 (Wednesday). These holidays are designed to offer state government employees specific days off throughout the year, as authorised by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

The annual announcement serves as a reference for public institutions, private organisations, and also individuals who have been planning their schedules for the upcoming year. In Maharashtra, only banks will have a holiday on April 1 (Tuesday), solely to close their annual accounts. Government offices are exempt from this holiday.

Additional holidays for govt organisations in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has also announced 'Bhaubeej' (Bhai dooj) on October 23 (Thursday), as an additional holiday in addition to 24 public holidays, for the following organisations:

  • State Government Offices
  • State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) 
  • Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats

As the nation gears up to welcome the New Year in the coming days, individuals have been looking forward to planning long breaks in line with the paid holidays announced by the government. 

Here is FULL LISTof public holidays in Maharashtra:

  1. Republic Day: January 26, 2025 (Sunday)
  2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19, 2025 (Wednesday)
  3. Mahashivratri: February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)
  4. Holi: March 14, 2025 (Friday)
  5. Gudhi Padwa: March 30, 2025 (Sunday)
  6. Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitra): March 31, 2025 (Monday)
  7. Ram Navami: April 6, 2025 (Sunday)
  8. Mahavir Janmakalyanak: April 10, 2025 (Thursday)
  9. Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2025 (Monday
  10. Good Friday: April 18, 2025 (Friday)
  11. Maharashtra Day: May 1, 2025 (Thursday)
  12. Buddha Purnima: May 12, 2025 (Monday)
  13. Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha): June 7, 2025 (Saturday)
  14. Muharram: July 6, 2025 (Sunday)
  15. Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday)
  16. Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi): August 15, 2025 (Friday)
  17. Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)
  18. Id-E-Milad: September 5, 2025 (Friday)
  19. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)
  20. Dussehra: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)
  21. Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan): October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)
  22. Diwali (Bali Pratipada): October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)
  23. Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)
  24. Christmas: December 25, 2025 (Thursday)
