Maharashtra government announces public holidays for 2025 | Check FULL LIST

Maharashtra public holidays 2025: The Maharashtra government has announced the full list of public holidays for the year 2025. The holidays were declared in a notification released on December 4, 2024 (Wednesday). These holidays are designed to offer state government employees specific days off throughout the year, as authorised by Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

The annual announcement serves as a reference for public institutions, private organisations, and also individuals who have been planning their schedules for the upcoming year. In Maharashtra, only banks will have a holiday on April 1 (Tuesday), solely to close their annual accounts. Government offices are exempt from this holiday.

Additional holidays for govt organisations in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has also announced 'Bhaubeej' (Bhai dooj) on October 23 (Thursday), as an additional holiday in addition to 24 public holidays, for the following organisations:

State Government Offices

State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis, and Village Panchayats

As the nation gears up to welcome the New Year in the coming days, individuals have been looking forward to planning long breaks in line with the paid holidays announced by the government.

Here is FULL LISTof public holidays in Maharashtra: