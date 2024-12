Maharashtra portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home Ministry, Shinde gets Urban Development in new Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra portfolio allocation: The Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios have been allocated, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis keeping Home, Energy, Law and Judiciary and General Administration, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde got Urban Development, Housing and Public Works.

Here's FULL LIST

1. Sanjay Dnyandeo Pawar (SCS Promoted) Deputy Commissioner (General) Amravati Division has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Chandrapur

2. Nandu Chaitram Bedse (SCS Promoted) Director, Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune has been posted as Commissioner, Minority Development, Chhatrpati Sambhaji Nagar.

3. Sunil Balajirao Mahindrakar (SCS Promoted)Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Latur has been posted asManaging Director, M.S.Horticulture and Drug Plant Board, Pune.

4. Ravindra Jivaji Khebudkar (SCS Promoted) Private secretary to Deputy Speaker, Vidhan Parishad Mumbai has been posted as Joint Secretary, Minority Development Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

5. Nilesh Gorakh Sagar (SCS Promoted) On Compulsory Wait.Chief Executive Officer, NRLM, Navi Mumbai.

6. Laxman Bhika Raut (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee,Washim has been posted as Secretary, Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Mumbai

7. Babasaheb Jalindar Beldar (SCS Promoted) Additional Commissioner, Chhtrapati Sambhajinagar Division has been posted as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Chhtrapati Sambhajinagar Division

8. Jagdish Gopikishan Miniyar (SCS Promoted)Deputy Commissioner (General) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Division has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Chhatrpati Sambhaji Nagar.

9. Madhavi Sameer Sardeshmukh (SCS Promoted) General Manager (Land) Mumbai Metro Corporation, Mumbai has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Kalyan-Dombivali.

10. Dr.Jyotsna Gururaj Padiyar (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Raigad has been posted as Commissioner, Economics and Statistic, Mumbai.

11. Annasaheb Dadu Chavan (SCS Promoted) Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Pune Division, Pune has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Ratnagiri.



12. Gopichand Murlidhar Kadam (SCS Promoted) has been posted as Managing Director, Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, Mumbai.



13. Bapu Gopinathrao Pawar (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Dharashiv, has been posted as Joint Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation

Department, Mumbai



14. Mahesh Vishwas Awhad (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Bhandara has been posted as Managing Director, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation, Mumbai.



15. Vaidehi Manoj Ranade (SCS Promoted)Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Thane has been posted as Joint Managing Director, MSRDC, Mumbai



16. Vivek Bansi Gaikwad (SCS Promoted) Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Konkan Division, Mumbai has been posted as Joint Secretary, Planning Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.



17. Nandini Milind Awade (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Sangli has been posted as Member Secretary, Maharashtra State Women Commission, Mumbai



18. Varsha Mukund Ladda (SCS Promoted) Deputy Commissioner (General) Pune Division, Pune has been posted as Managing Director, MAVIM, Mumbai.



19. Mangesh Hiraman Joshi (SCS Promoted) Associate Professor, YASHADA, Pune has been posted as Deputy Director General, YASHADA, Pune.



20. Anita Nikhil Meshram (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Mumbai City has been posted as Director, Information Technology, Mumbai



21. Geetanjali Shriram Baviskar (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Nashik has been posted as State Project Director, Samgra Siksha Abhiyan, Mumbai.



22. Dilip Dnyandeo Jagdale (SCS Promoted) Joint Director, Education Pune has been posted asJoint Managing Director, MAHADISCOM, Kalyan.



23. Arjun Kisanrao Chikhale (SCS Promoted) Chairman, District Caste Validity Committee, Nandurbar has been posted as Member Secretary, Vidharbha Statutory Development Board, Nagpur.