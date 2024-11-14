Maharashtra polls: 'Fighting dharm yuddh against Congress vote jihad,' says Devendra Fadnavis | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in an exclusive interview with INDIA TV, slammed Congress for doing vote jihad and appeasing Muslims. He added that the BJP is fighting 'dharma yuddh' against this vote jihad.

He said that the Congress and MVA experimented with vote jihad in Lok Sabha. He said that on 12 seats, with Muslims in majority, vote jihad slogans were used adding that religious places and leaders were used to administer oaths on Allah's name to vote against the BJP. He asserted that if MVA would do vote jihad like this, there would be an unavoidable need for a 'dharm yuddh.'

Fadnavis iterates 'Batoge to Katoge'

On 'Batoge to Katoge' slogan raised by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Fadnavis justified the statement and said, "If a society gets divided, it perishes. Congress has continuously tried to divide people into castes." However, he also said that it can be positively presented like how PM Modi said "ek rahenge, to safe rahenge.' Fadnavis emphasised that BJP does not practise secularism with appeasement politics like others instead it follows the principle of 'Justice for all, appeasement of none.'

What did Fadnavis say on CM face?

Reacting to the action on Madarasas, the deputy CM said that any place where Jihadis would be groomed would be shut down. On being asked about who will be the CM of Maharashtra if Mahayuti is voted to power, Fadnavis said that the ruling alliance is headed by CM Eknath Shinde. The government works on behalf of the CM and as the government is seeking re-election, he is the face. However, he added that CM's face is decided after the post-elections. Whether one continues to be the CM or a new face comes in, all decisions are taken after the polls, he said. He added that after Mahayuti wins, all three parties will sit together and decide and all parties have agreed to it.