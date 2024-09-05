Maharashtra: Parents walk 15 km carrying bodies of children on shoulders, shocking VIDEO goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parents walk 15 km with children's bodies on their shoulders

In a heart-wrenching incident, parents in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli walked 15 km with the bodies of their two children on shoulders who died of fatal fever. According to information, two brothers were taken to the priest by their parents instead of doctors to get their fever treated. However, the innocent children died within a few hours. By the time the family reached the nearby Jimalgatta Health Center, they were dead.

After their children died, the parents tried to get an ambulance, failing which they carried the dead bodies on their shoulders and walked for 15 km to reach their house.

Children died within few hours

The deceased were identified as Bajirao Ramesh Veladi (6 years) and Dinesh Ramesh Veladi (3 and a half years) were residents of Yerragadda in Aheri town. Two days ago, they came to Pattigaon with their parents. On September 4, Bajirao got fever. Later Dinesh also fell ill. His parents took him to a priest in Pattigaon area. There they were given herbs. After some time, the condition of both of them worsened. Bajirao died at 10:30 in the morning, then Dinesh also died at 12:00 in the afternoon.

No road between Hospital and Pattigaon

It is said that there is no paved road from Jimalgatta Health Center to Pattigaon, therefore, the parents had to carry these children on their shoulders through the drain water and mud. The Veladi couple was plunged into grief by the death of both. There was no ambulance in the health centre, so preparations were made to call an ambulance from Dechlipetha, however, the grieving parents found no use of the ambulance and started walking towards Pattigaon carrying both of them on their shoulders. After this, they called a relative's bike and reached Pattigaon.

