Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra: Four killed, nearly 20 injured after bus collides with truck in Nagpur | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Four killed, nearly 20 injured after bus collides with truck in Nagpur | VIDEO

The collision between the truck and bus was so severe that the truck overturned after the hit while the front part of the bus was completely damaged. The bus also rammed into a nearby restaurant after it was hit by the truck.

Reported By : Yogendra Tiwari Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Nagpur
Published on: September 05, 2024 17:19 IST
Four people died after a truck rammed into a bus in Nagpur
Image Source : INDIA TV Four people died after a truck rammed into a bus in Nagpur

In a tragic road accident, four people lost their lives while nearly 20 people were injured on Thursday after a bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The tragic accident happened at the Nagpur-Bhiwapur road in Nagpur district. 

According to the information, the truck hit the private bus head-on due to which the bus rammed into a roadside restaurant near the accident spot. The truck driver was driving at high speed when it collided with the bus. The collision between both vehicles was so severe that the front part of the bus was completely crushed. As per the initial investigation, the truck driver's negligence and high speeding are found to be the cause of the accident.

After the accident, the injured were rushed to the hospital where they were undergoing treatment. Some of the injured were in critical condition. The truck also turned turtle after the hit. Later, a JCB was called and both the vehicles were removed from the road. At present the police are investigating the matter. Police are identifying the dead.

