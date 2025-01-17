Maharashtra: Nine killed in tragic road accident as truck hits car in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik Highway claimed the lives of at least nine people on Friday morning. According to the police, a tempo collided with a minivan, causing it to crash into a stationary bus parked on the side of the road.

The incident occurred near Narayangaon around 10 am. The minivan was heading towards Narayangaon when the tempo struck it from behind, forcing the minivan to veer off course and collide with the empty bus.

Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural, confirmed that all nine passengers inside the minivan were killed in the crash. Authorities are still awaiting further details regarding the incident. The cause of the collision and any potential contributing factors are currently under investigation. Local officials have initiated efforts to clear the wreckage and manage traffic disruptions in the area.

Further details awaited.