Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Who is leading in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad? Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Counting of votes polled in elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra began on Friday morning. As many as 381 candidates are in the fray as Mahayuti are leading in early trends.

Sangli :

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Election Results 2026, securing a lead in 13 seats as initial trends emerged on Thursday. It's ally, NCP of Ajit Pawar, is leading in four seats while Congress is so far leading in six seats. None of the other parties are leading in a single seat so far.

Counting of votes began at 10 am with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), amid tight security arrangements. The SMKMC elections witnessed a fierce contest early on but eventually, Mahayuti has taken a significant lead.

The results are being closely watched as they are seen as a crucial political barometer ahead of upcoming local body and state-level elections. The Sangli Miraj Kupwad civic body, is one of the most politically significant municipal corporations in Maharashtra

More trends and final results are expected as counting progresses through the day, shown in phases across several counting centres.