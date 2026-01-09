Live Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election: 12 suspended Congress corporators join BJP ahead of polls Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 LIVE: Elections for 29 municipal corporations are scheduled for January 15. This massive electoral exercise will involve approximately 3.49 crore voters in the state.

Mumbai:

Political fervour has intensified across Maharashtra as campaigns for the Municipal Corporation elections gain momentum, with parties like BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress finalizing strategies amid fierce allegations and swift manoeuvers. The Election Commission is ramping up logistics and security for seamless polls on January 15 (Thursday), followed by results on January 16 (Friday). In a notable development, 12 suspended Congress corporators from Ambernath Municipal Council defected to the BJP on Thursday, prompting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray to slam the BJP for 'dirty and communal politics' while ignoring pressing civic concerns.