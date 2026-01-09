Advertisement
  3. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election: 12 suspended Congress corporators join BJP ahead of polls

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 LIVE: Elections for 29 municipal corporations are scheduled for January 15. This massive electoral exercise will involve approximately 3.49 crore voters in the state.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.
Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Mumbai:

Political fervour has intensified across Maharashtra as campaigns for the Municipal Corporation elections gain momentum, with parties like BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress finalizing strategies amid fierce allegations and swift manoeuvers. The Election Commission is ramping up logistics and security for seamless polls on January 15 (Thursday), followed by results on January 16 (Friday). In a notable development, 12 suspended Congress corporators from Ambernath Municipal Council defected to the BJP on Thursday, prompting Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray to slam the BJP for 'dirty and communal politics' while ignoring pressing civic concerns.

 

 

Live updates :Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Shiv Sena's fierce backlash ahead of BMC polls 2026

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders unleashed criticism, accusing BJP of "dirty and communal politics." MLA Aditya Thackeray lambasted Deputy CM Fadnavis for neglecting public woes like Sambhaji Nagar's water crisis over the past three years, claiming the BJP resorts to divisiveness amid governance failures.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP's controversial alliances in Ambernath and Akot

    The defections cap a series of unusual partnerships by the BJP. In Ambernath's 60-member council, Shiv Sena secured 27 seats, four short of majority, followed by BJP's 14, Congress's 12, Ajit Pawar's NCP with 4, and 2 independents. To outmaneuver Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ally, BJP forged a rare alliance with Congress and NCP, clinching control.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Defection and its immediate context ahead of BMC Elections 2026

    The 12 Congress corporators, previously suspended from their party, formally joined the BJP in a public ceremony, marking a tactical realignment ahead of the BMC polls. This switch aligns with the BJP's aggressive expansion strategy in municipal governance, aiming to consolidate its influence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Ambernath council, a microcosm of state politics, saw this development after recent elections where no single party secured a clear majority.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Jan 09, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra: 12 suspended Congress corporators join BJP ahead of BMC polls

    In a significant political shift, 12 suspended Congress corporators from Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, bolstering the BJP's position just days before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. This move intensifies the high-stakes battle for control over key urban bodies, including Mumbai, amid accusations of opportunistic alliances and eroding ideological lines. As Maharashtra gears up for polling on January 15, 2026, with results due on January 16, the defections underscore the fluid dynamics of local power plays.

Top News

