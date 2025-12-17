Maharashtra: Congress MLC Pradnya Satav set to join BJP in major setback for party ahead of Municipal polls Pradnya Satav is the wife of late senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Rajiv Satav.

Mumbai:

The Congress party is likely to suffer a major political setback ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra. As per sources, Congress MLC Pradnya Satav may soon join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pradnya Satav is the wife of late senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Rajiv Satav. She was made an MLC by the Congress party after the death of her husband.

Her possible switch is being seen as a significant development in Maharashtra politics and could impact the Congress party's prospects in the municipal polls.

Notably, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday stated that elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will take place in one phase on January 15, 2026. The counting of votes and announcement of results are scheduled for January 16.

About Satav couple

Rajiv Satav, who was very close to the Gandhi family, died due to Covid infection in 2021. Pradnya Satav was elected unopposed to the Legislative Council in 2021 to fill the vacancy created by the demise of Congress leader Sharad Ranpise.

Rajiv Satav was the Member of Parliament from Hingoli from 2014 to 2019. After 2019, the Congress gave him an opportunity in the Rajya Sabha. In 2017, the Congress entrusted him with the responsibility of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Rajiv Satav had established his own position at the national level within the Congress party and was known as one of Rahul Gandhi's trusted associates.

Pradnya Satav was first elected unopposed in a by-election in 2021. Later, in the 2024 elections, she was elected to the Legislative Council for a second term from the Congress. Her tenure is valid until 2030.