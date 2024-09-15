Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal asks police to reduce volume of Hanuman Chalisa at his rally in Nashik

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday (September 14) ordered to reduce the volume of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ playing in nearby locations while delivering a speech in Nashik. “The sound is so loud, how will I give my speech?" he said while asking the police to take note of the situation.

How did the incident take place?

Bhujbal was addressing a public meeting in Nashik on Saturday when the Hanuman Aarti began, along with a loud recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa. Initially, Bhujbal was unsure of what was happening. A person standing next to him remarked, “Lord Bajrang Bali himself has come running for you.”

Bhujbal then asked, “Is the Aarti of Bajrang Bali going on?” To this, an NCP worker replied, “Not the Aarti, it’s the Hanuman Chalisa. The Aarti happens every day.” Bhujbal requested the authorities to lower the volume. Following his request, the sound of the Hanuman Chalisa was reduced.

‘I am a devotee of Bajrang Bali myself’: Bhujbal

Due to the loud volume of Hanuman Chalisa playing nearby, the NCP leader was finding it difficult to continue his speech. He stated that the sound was too loud and asked if it could be lowered so he could speak. He also asked the police inspector to take note of the situation, saying, "I am a devotee of Bajrang Bali myself. All of this is happening because of him."

Bhujbal also inquired about the location of the temple. A worker informed him that there were temples in nearby villages.