Maharashtra: Man attacks wife with acid after she discovers his 'extramarital affair' in Mumbai, arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested from the Malvani area in Maharashtra’s Mumbai for allegedly attacking his wife with an acid after she discovered his “extramarital affair”. According to police, the victim (27) had a love marriage with the accused in 2019. However, she filed for divorce after she got to know that her husband was unemployed, a drug addict, and had an extramarital affair.

The victim, who had been residing at her maternal place in Malad for the last three months, was attacked by her husband on Wednesday and suffered from burns on the face.

The woman was admitted to Cooper Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. A case has been filed against the husband under BNS sections 124 (2), 311, 333 and 352.

24-year-old women dies after abortion done at home, husband and father-in-law arrested

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died after a clandestine abortion procedure was performed on her at her residence in Maharashtra's Pune. Following the incident, the police arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law. The deceased's mother-in-law was also booked in connection with the case. According to the police, the investigation revealed that the four-month-old foetus was buried in the family's farm.

A private doctor, who was summoned to perform the abortion, is also under scrutiny, police said. The deceased woman had married the accused in 2017 and had two children, a girl and a boy, before becoming pregnant for the third time. Police suspect that when the family discovered the foetus was female, they arranged for the abortion at home.

