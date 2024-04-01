Maharashtra: BJP-led Mahayuti scrambles on 12 seats for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patils daughter-in-law Archana Patil Chakurkar joins the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

As the electoral battleground heats up in Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance finds itself in a frenzied state, scrambling to finalise candidates for 12 crucial Lok Sabha seats ahead of the impending elections. With the clock ticking, the Mahayuti alliance faced the daunting task of allocating candidates across a dozen strategic constituencies, navigating the delicate balance of coalition dynamics and individual party interests.

With the announcement of candidates underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra, the second-largest state after Uttar Pradesh, witnessed the initiation of candidate declarations. With 48 seats in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha, the allocation of candidates remains ongoing. Here’s the latest breakdown:

BJP’s allocation: 4 seats

• North Mumbai

• Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri

• Satara

• South Mumbai

Shiv Sena’s allocation by Shinde: 6 Seats

• Mumbai North-West

• Palghar

• Thane

• Kalyan

• Washim Yavatmal

• Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar)

NCP’s allocation by Ajit Pawar: 2 seats

• Baramati

• Shirur

• Raigad

• Parbhani

Mahadev Jankar’s allocation (supported by NCP-Ajit Pawar’s party quota)

• Nasik

• Osmanabad (Dharashiv)

Sunetra Pawar to challenge Supriya Sule

The Baramati constituency, known as the bastion of Sharad Pawar, is gearing up for a political spectacle as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has set the stage for a dramatic clash within the Pawar family. In a bold move, the party announced the candidacy of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, pitting her against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, daughter of the veteran politician.

Expressing gratitude for her nomination, Sunetra Pawar, 60, hailed the decision as a fortunate turn of events, crediting leaders from across party lines for acknowledging her capability to contest the election. She acknowledged the significance of the voters’ role in shaping the electoral battle ahead.

The announcement of Sunetra Pawar’s candidature came shortly after the NCP revealed its initial list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Among the contenders, Supriya Sule retained her candidacy for the Baramati constituency.

The strategic move by the NCP sets the stage for a unique political confrontation, marking a first-of-its-kind showdown within the Pawar family following the party’s split in 1999. The real battleground, however, lies between Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, seasoned politicians engaged in a battle of ideologies and principles.

Baramati, comprising six assembly segments, holds immense significance in Maharashtra’s political landscape. With Sharad Pawar’s extensive track record of victories in the constituency, the contest takes on added significance.

As the election campaign unfolds, Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar embarked on their respective campaigns, leveraging their familial ties and political affiliations. While Sule relies on the loyalty of the Pawar clan and her previous electoral successes, Ajit Pawar’s additional support from Shiv Sena and BJP cadres adds a new dimension to the contest.

Amidst the political maneuvering, the NCP aims to secure victories across Maharashtra, contesting 10 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Baramati heads to the polls in the third phase on May 7, promising an intense battle of electoral strategies and familial rivalries.

For Ajit Pawar, the outcome of the high-stakes battle holds significant implications, shaping his position within the Mahayuti alliance and solidifying his political stature amidst familial divisions and party alliances.

Also read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi releases second list of 11 candidates | Details