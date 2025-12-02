Maharashtra local body polls 2025: What happened in Satara and Solapur districts in the last elections? The polling for multi-tier rural and urban local bodies in Maharashtra commenced at 7:30 am this morning. Voters can cast their ballots using EVMs until 5:30 pm, with the vote counting set to take place tomorrow, December 3.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is today (December 2) conducting the first phase of elections for urban local bodies, encompassing 264 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state's six administrative divisions which includes Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati and Konkan.

Delayed polls and judicial challenges

While the first phase is scheduled for today, elections for 24 local bodies originally planned for December 2 have been postponed to December 20. This delay follows judicial appeals challenging the decisions made by Returning Officers during the scrutiny of nomination forms.

Focus on Pune division: Satara and Solapur districts

The SEC is also holding elections in the Satara and Solapur districts within the Pune division. These districts represent a significant number of seats.

Satara district has 233 seats of Municipal Councils (Karad: 31, Mahabaleshwar: 20, Malkapur Satara: 22, Mhasawad: 20, Panchgani: 20, Phaltan: 27, Rahimatpur: 20, Satara: 50, Wai: 23) and 17 seats of Medha Nagar Panchayat.

It is worth noting that the SEC has postponed election in 3 seats in Satara district which includes Ward 15B in Karad and Wards 4A and 8A in Malkapur

Solapur district has 272 seats of Municipal Councils (Akkalkot: 25, Barshi: 42, Akluj: 26, Dhudani: 20, Karmala: 20, Kurduwadi: 20, Maindargi: 20, Mangalwedha: 20, Mohol: 20, Pandharpur: 36 and Sangola: 23) and 17 seats of Anagar Nagar Panchayat.

The SEC is has postponed election in Ward 1A and Ward 11A in Sangola and Ward 3A in Mohol.

What happened in Satara and Solapur districts in the last elections?

The results from the 2016 local body elections reveal a fractured political landscape across the region, with significant victories for both major parties and independents:

District: Solapur

Akkalkot Municipal Council: 25 2016: 23 BJP: 15 Congress: 6 NCP: 1 Independent: 1

Barshi Municipal Council: 42 2016: 40 Shiv Sena: 29 NCP: 11

Akluj Municipal Council: 26 New Municipal Council

Dhudani Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Congress: 15 BJP: 2

Karmala Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 NCP: 7 Independents: 6 Congress: 4

Kurduwadi Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Others: 9 Shiv Sena: 7 Independent: 1

Maindargi Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Independents: 13 BJP: 4

Mangalwedha Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Congress: 7 NCP: 4 BJP: 3 Shiv Sena: 2 Independent: 1

Mohol Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Shiv Sena: 6 NCP: 4 Independents: 3 BJP: 2 Congress: 2

Pandharpur Municipal Council: 36 2016: 34 Others: 18 Congress: 6 Independents: 6 BJP: 4

Sangola Municipal Council: 23 2016: 20 Independents: 20



Note: Anagar is new Nagar Panchayat.

District: Satara

Karad Municipal Council: 31 2016: 29 Others: 22 BJP: 4 Independents: 3

Mahabaleshwar Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Independents: 12 Others: 5

Malkapur Satara Municipal Council: 22 New Municipal Council

Mhasawad Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Independents: 10 Congress: 7

Panchgani Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 Independents: 17

Phaltan Municipal Council: 27 2016: 25 NCP: 17 Congress: 8

Rahimatpur Municipal Council: 20 2016: 17 NCP: 13 Congress: 3 Shiv Sena: 1

Satara Municipal Council: 50 2016: 40 Others: 32 BJP: 6 Independents: 2

Wai Municipal Council: 23 2016: 20 Independents: 20

Medha Nagar Panchayat: 17 2016 Results: NCP: 7 Independents: 5 Shiv Sena: 4 BJP: 1



