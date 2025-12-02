What happened in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the last elections? Konkan division comprises seven districts, but voting is happening in five of them. Notably, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts were outside the polling schedule for these elections.

Voting is underway for the high-stakes urban local body elections in Maharashta. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. A total of 1,07,03,576 voters, including 53,79,931 males, 53,22,870 females and 775 others, are eligible to cast their votes.

These elections will serve as a crucial benchmark for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, following the alliance's victory in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The elections cover all regions of the state, including Konkan, Nashik, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Amravati and Nagpur.

What happened to the Konkan Division in past elections?

Municipal Councils

Palghar District

Palghar Municipal Council: 30

Total Seats in 2019: 28

Shiv Sena: 14

BJP: 7

Independents: 5

NCP: 2

Congress: 0

Dahanu Municipal Council: 27

Total Seats in 2018: 25

BJP: 15

NCP:8

Shiv Sena: 2

Congress: 0

Jawhar Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2018: 17

Shiv Sena: 9

NCP: 6

BJP: 1

Independent: 1

Congress: 0

Raigad District

Alibag Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

PWP: 17

Karjat Municipal Council: 31

Total Seats in 2019: 18

Shiv Sena: 6

BJP: 4

NCP: 8

Khopoli Municipal Council: 31

Total Seats in 2016: 29

Shiv Sena: 10

NCP: 10

BJP: 3

Congress: 2

Others: 3

Independent: 1

Mahad Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

Congress: 12

Shiv Sena: 5

Matheran Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

Shiv Sena: 14

NCP: 2

Congress: 1

Murud-Janjira Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

Shiv Sena: 9

NCP: 3

Congress: 2

Others: 2

Independent: 1

Pen Municipal Council: 24

Total Seats in 2016: 21

Independents: 12

Congress: 9

Roha Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

NCP: 12

Independents: 4

Shiv Sena: 1

Shrivardhan Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

NCP: 10

Shiv Sena: 5

Congress: 1

Others: 1

Uran Municipal Council: 21

Total Seats in 2016: 18

BJP: 13

Shiv Sena: 5

Ratnagiri District

Chiplun Municipal Council: 28

Total Seats in 2016: 26

Shiv Sena: 10

BJP: 5

Congress: 5

NCP: 4

Independents: 2

Khed Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

Shiv Sena: 10

Independents: 7

Rajapur Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

Shiv Sena: 8

Congress: 7

BJP: 1

NCP: 1

Ratnagiri Municipal Council: 32

Total Seats in 2016: 30

Shiv Sena: 17

BJP: 6

NCP: 5

Independents: 2

Sindhudurg District

Malvan Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

BJP: 5

Shiv Sena: 5

Congress: 4

NCP: 2

Independent: 1

Sawantwadi Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

Congress: 8

Shiv Sena: 7

BJP: 1

Independent: 1

Vengurla Municipal Council: 20

Total Seats in 2016: 17

Congress: 7

BJP: 6

Independents: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

NCP: 1

Thane District

Ambernath Municipal Council: 59

Total Seats in 2015: 57

Shiv Sena: 25

BJP: 10

Congress: 8

NCP: 5

MNS: 2

Independents: 7

Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council: 49

Total Seats in 2015: 47

Shiv Sena: 24

BJP: 20

NCP: 2

Independent: 1

Nagar Panchayats

Palghar District

Wada Nagar Panchayat: 17

2017 Results:

BJP: 6

Shiv Sena: 6

Congress: 2

Others: 2

NCP: 1

Ratnagiri District

Devrukh Nagar Panchayat: 17

2018 Results:

BJP: 7

Shiv Sena: 4

NCP: 3

Congress: 1

MNS: 1

Independent: 1

Guhagar Nagar Panchayat: 17

2018 Results:

Independents: 9

BJP: 6

NCP: 1

Shiv Sena: 1

Lanja Nagar Panchayat: 17

2015 Results:

Independents: 6

Shiv Sena: 5

NCP: 4

BJP: 2

Sindhudurg District

Kankavali Nagar Panchayat: 17

2018 Results:

Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha: 10

BJP: 3

Shiv Sena: 3

NCP: 1