Maharashtra local body election results 2025: Who is winning in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts? Maharashtra local body election results 2025: The Mahayuti, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is set for a victory in the high-stakes Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.

Nagpur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, is set for a big victory in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra for which the polling was organised by the State Election Commission (SEC) in two phases on December 2 and 20. This comes following the Mahayuti's - which also consists the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - emphatic victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On the other hand, the disappointing performance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - consisting the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT, Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP and the Congress - has continued and the opposition bloc is likely to suffer another setback in the state.

Who is winning in the Gadchiroli and Gondia districts?

The Gadchiroli and Gondia districts are in the Nagpur division. In the Gadchiroli district, there are three municipal councils -- Gadchiroli, Desaiganj and Armori.

Gadchiroli Municipal Council: BJP

Desaiganj Municipal Council: BJP

Armori Municipal Council: BJP

Coming to Gondia district, it consists two municipal councils and the same number of nagar panchayats.

Gondia Municipal Council: Counting underway

Tirora Municipal Council: Counting underway

Goregaon Nagar Panchayat: Counting underway

Salekasa Nagar Panchayat: Counting underway

What had happened in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts in the last previous elections?

The Gadchiroli district had three municipal councils - Gadchiroli, Desaiganj and Armori - in the 2016 local body elections. All these municipal councils were won by the BJP.

Gadchiroli Municipal Council: BJP (21)

Desaiganj Municipal Council: BJP (12)

Armori Municipal Council: BJP (eight)

Similarly, BJP had won the Gondia municipal council (which is a part of the Gondia district) after bagging 18 seats, but the Tirora municipal council was won by the undivided NCP after it got nine seats. The Gondia district also had two nagar panchayats in 2016 - Goregaon and Salekasa.