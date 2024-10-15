Maharashtra Legislative Council: Seven newly nominated MLCs take oath amid objection by Thackeray's Sena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe administered the oath to seven newly nominated MLCs on Tuesday. The oath of MLCs comes hours before the announcement of the Assembly polls by the Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) moved the Bombay High Court for an urgent hearing against the appointment of the MLCs. The court refused to stay the oath of nominated MLCs. However, the court accepted the plea, saying it cannot stay the order of the Governor but can give suggestions.

"No.RJB 2024/453/C.R.150/RJB-In pursuance of section 74 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the names of the Members nominated to the Maharashtra Legislative Council by the Governor of Maharashtra under sub-clause (e) of clause (3) and clause (5) of Article 171 of the Constitution of India are published for general information," a statement released by the House read.

The notification includes the names of newly appointed MLCs-

(1) Chitra Kishor Wagh, 131/B, Tanna Residency, Swatantraveer Savarkar Marg, Opp. Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi

(2) Vikrant Patil, C/205, Sanghmitra CHS, Plot No. 100, Behind Garden Hotel, Panvel, Dist. Raigad.

(3) Dharmguru Babusing Maharaj Rathod Tirthkshetra Pohradevi, Tal. Manora, Dist. Washim.

(4) Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal, Militia Apartment, 5th Floor, Room No. 17, 18, Matharpakadi Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai

(5) Idris Illiyas Naikwadi, Naikwadi's, Rageshri Apartment, Jawahar Chawk, Miraj, Sangli

(6) Hemant Shreeram Patil, Tukai Raviraj Nagar, Taroda Naka, Nanded

(7) Manisha Kayande. 5-22/1, Rupal CHS, 98 Dadasaheb Phalake Road, Dadar (East), Mumbai

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Maharashtra government sent the above names to the Governor for nomination to the state’s Legislative Council. Out of the seven names, the BJP got the major chunk with three nominations. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and NCP got two each.

Chitra Wagh, Vikrant Patil and Rathod (current MLA from Nanded) are from the BJP. The Shiv Sena named Manisha Kayande and Hemant Patil while the NCP sent Pankaj Bhujbal and Idris Naikwadi to the Upper House.

Also read: Yogi govt to bring ordinance against incidents of spitting in food