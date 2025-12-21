Live Jalgaon Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am Jalgaon district has 18 Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats, with a total of 464 seats (430 Municipal Council seats and 34 Nagar Panchayat seats). Past elections show that the BJP has maintained a strong presence in many urban bodies.

Polling for Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats across Maharashtra was held on December 2, and all eyes are now on the results, as the counting of votes begin. These urban local body elections are seen as an important test of political strength after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the ruling Mahayuti alliance recorded a massive win. Jalgaon district has 18 Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats, with a total of 464 seats (430 Municipal Council seats and 34 Nagar Panchayat seats). Past elections show that the BJP has maintained a strong presence in many urban bodies, while Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, and independents have also played important roles in select towns.

With the Mahayuti alliance riding high after its Assembly election victory, the results of these municipal polls will indicate whether that momentum continues at the local level or if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi can regain lost ground.

