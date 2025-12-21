Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Jalgaon Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

  Live Jalgaon Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

Jalgaon district has 18 Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats, with a total of 464 seats (430 Municipal Council seats and 34 Nagar Panchayat seats). Past elections show that the BJP has maintained a strong presence in many urban bodies.

Jalgaon Municipal poll results LIVE
Jalgaon Municipal poll results LIVE Image Source : INDIA TV
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Jalgaon:

Polling for Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and Nagar Panchayats across Maharashtra was held on December 2, and all eyes are now on the results, as the counting of votes begin. These urban local body elections are seen as an important test of political strength after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, where the ruling Mahayuti alliance recorded a massive win. Jalgaon district has 18 Municipal Councils and two Nagar Panchayats, with a total of 464 seats (430 Municipal Council seats and 34 Nagar Panchayat seats). Past elections show that the BJP has maintained a strong presence in many urban bodies, while Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress, and independents have also played important roles in select towns.

With the Mahayuti alliance riding high after its Assembly election victory, the results of these municipal polls will indicate whether that momentum continues at the local level or if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi can regain lost ground.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Jalgaon district municipal election results 2025 as we track updates, key trends, and past election patterns from Jalgaon district, a crucial part of the Nashik division…

Live updates :Jalgaon Municipal Poll Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:34 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What was the voter turnout in Jalgaon district in 2025 local body elections?

    The voter turnout in Jalgaon district was recorded at 65.585. A total of 5,78,079 out of 8,81,508 registered people voted in this district. 

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Vote counting for elections to 16 municipal councils and two Nagar Panchayats in Jalgaon today

    Jalgaon: Vote counting for elections to 16 municipal councils and two nagar panchayats in Jalgaon district will begin at 10 AM today. Due to a higher number of wards, Chalisgaon and Bhusawal will each have 14 counting tables in place. The district recorded an overall voter turnout of 65.58 percent during the polling.

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bhusaval’s past results show BJP edge

    Jalgaon local body election results live: Bhusaval, the largest council in the district, saw the BJP emerge as the leading party in the 2016 elections.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Jamner has been a BJP stronghold

    In the 2018 Jamner Municipal Council elections, the BJP won all 24 seats, marking a clean sweep.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Jalgaon has 18 municipal councils

    Jalgaon district includes major municipal councils such as Bhusaval, Chalisgaon, Amalner, Chopda, and Jamner.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP emerged as largest party in Assembly polls

    In the Assembly elections, the BJP won 132 seats, making it the single largest party in the state.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Maharashtra municipal polling was held on December 2

    Jalgaon results live: The municipal elections were conducted on December 2, with election officials reporting steady voter turnout across most towns in Jalgaon.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Dec 17, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Maharashtra election results live: Counting of votes to begin soon

    Jalgaon results live: Counting of votes for Maharashtra’s municipal councils and nagar panchayats begins today, December 21. Results from Jalgaon district are expected to be closely watched due to its political diversity and large number of urban seats.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Jalgaon Maharashtra Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Results Maharashtra Municipal Council Elections Maharashtra Municipal Councils Poll Maharashtra Election Maharashtra Election Results Jalgaon Airport Maharashtra News Mahayuti Shiv Sena BJP Devendra Fadanvis Eknath Shinde PM Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\