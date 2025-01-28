Maharashtra govt takes big decision, Atal Setu toll tax will not be hiked for next one year

Tuesday, January 28, 2025
     
During the state cabinet meeting, the Maharashtra government decided to maintain the toll tax for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu at Rs 250 for another year.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Mumbai Published : Jan 28, 2025 14:24 IST, Updated : Jan 28, 2025 14:24 IST
Atal Setu
Image Source : PTI Atal Setu

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday took a major decision and said the Atal Setu toll tax will not be hiked for next one year. During the state cabinet meeting, the Maharashtra government decided to maintain the toll tax for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu at Rs 250 for another year.

The state government said it will not increase the toll for the next one year and this will be a piece of good news for the people of Mumbai and MMR region.

This decision from the state government makes sure that the commuters using the bridge, which connects Sewri to Nhava Sheva, will continue to pay the same toll amount for the next 12 months. It should be noted that the Atal Setu plays a crucial role in reducing travel time and improving connectivity in the region.

 

