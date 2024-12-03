Maharashtra govt formation: PM Modi, Amit Shah among key guests for swearing-in event | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amit Shah and PM Modi

The grand swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai is set to be a major political event, with key political figures from across India invited to witness the event. This high-profile ceremony will mark a significant moment in Maharashtra's political landscape, following the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's historic victory in the state assembly elections.

The event, which will see the installation of a new Chief Minister, is expected to be attended by a host of political leaders, dignitaries, and notable figures from various sectors. Among the chief attendees will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, as well as a range of prominent political figures.

The ceremony will also see the presence of several Chief Ministers and their deputies from across the country, including:

Nitin Kumar – Chief Minister, Bihar Chandrababu Naidu – Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh Himanta Biswa Sharma – Chief Minister, Assam Yogi Adityanath – Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Bhupendra Patel – Chief Minister, Gujarat Mohan Yadav – Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh Pushkar Singh Dhami – Chief Minister, Uttarakhand Bhajanlal Sharma – Chief Minister, Rajasthan Naib Singh Saini – Chief Minister, Haryana Vishnudev Sai – Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh Pramod Sawant – Chief Minister, Goa Conrad Sangma – Chief Minister, Meghalaya Prema Khandu – Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh Manik Saha – Chief Minister, Tripura

In addition to these political leaders, the BJP has extended invitations to religious leaders, artists, and writers from across the state to make the occasion even more inclusive.

The ceremony will be a major showcase of the BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra, where its alliance secured 235 of the 288 assembly seats. Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is widely expected to be named the next Chief Minister, with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani serving as central observers for the state legislature party leader election.

This event is expected to symbolize not only BJP's political muscle but also its unity within the Mahayuti coalition, setting the stage for the next chapter in Maharashtra's governance. Thousands of BJP workers, leaders, and representatives from all 36 districts, along with RSS members, will gather to mark the beginning of a new era in the state's political leadership.