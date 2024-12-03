Maharashtra govt formation: Devendra Fadnavis meets Eknath Shinde at his home amid tussle over Home Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Varsha bungalow in Mumbai to meet Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. The meeting is very crucial as it is seen as an attempt to finalise the power-share formula ahead of the oath-taking ceremony which is scheduled to be held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5. The sources said that Shinde has taken a hard line on the Home Ministry post in the next government, which the saffron party also wants to keep with itself.