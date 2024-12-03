Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra govt formation: Devendra Fadnavis meets Eknath Shinde at his home amid tussle over Home Ministry

Maharashtra govt formation: Devendra Fadnavis meets Eknath Shinde at his home amid tussle over Home Ministry

Maharashtra govt formation: Devendra Fadnavis, who is the front runner for the CM post, called on Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde at a time when it is reported that he is hellbent on the Home Ministry which, the BJP wants to keep with itself

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Raju Kumar
Mumbai
Published : Dec 03, 2024 19:22 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 19:40 IST
Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra
Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Varsha bungalow in Mumbai to meet Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday. The meeting is very crucial as it is seen as an attempt to finalise the power-share formula ahead of the oath-taking ceremony which is scheduled to be held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5. The sources said that Shinde has taken a hard line on the Home Ministry post in the next government, which the saffron party also wants to keep with itself.

