Maharashtra government withdraws decision to allocate Rs 10 crore to state Waqf Board

In a significant development, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik on Friday (November 29) informed that the state government has withdrawn its order to disburse Rs 10 crore meant for strengthening the state Waqf Board.

According to the information released, the development comes mere hours after a government resolution (GR) was issued, in which the state officials ordered the disbursal of Rs 10 crore funds for strengthening the state Waqf Board. However, now the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Saunik confirmed the development without deliberating more on the reason behind the decision.

It is pertinent to note that as per the November 28 resolution, Rs 20 crore were earmarked for 2024-25 for strengthening the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs (MSBW). Of that, Rs 2 crore was disbursed to the MSBW headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.