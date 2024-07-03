Maharashtra: Government urges vigilance and screening for pregnant women amid Zika cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A health worker collects a blood sample from residents to test for the Zika virus.

Following reports of Zika virus cases in parts of Maharashtra, the Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory urging all states to maintain constant vigilance over the situation. The focus is particularly on screening pregnant women and monitoring the growth of fetuses in expecting mothers who test positive for the infection.

Screening and monitoring emphasised

States have been instructed to prioritise screening pregnant women for Zika virus and ensure continuous monitoring of fetal development in those who are infected. This measure is crucial due to the association of Zika with microcephaly, a condition causing smaller-than-normal head size in babies born to affected mothers.

Nodal officers to combat aedes mosquito infestation

Director General of Health Services Dr. Atul Goel's advisory also calls for health facilities to designate a nodal officer responsible for monitoring and preventing Aedes mosquito infestations. Zika, like dengue and chikungunya, is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes.

Cases in Maharashtra

As of July 2, 2024, Maharashtra has reported six Zika cases in Pune and one each in Kolhapur and Sangamner.

