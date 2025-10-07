Maharashtra govt announces Rs 31,628 crore relief package for flood-hit farmers | Here are details Maharashtra: The Chief Minister assured that the government’s top priority was ensuring farmers are ready for the upcoming rabi season. Compensation payments will be directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday (October 7) unveiled a comprehensive Rs 31,628-crore relief package to assist farmers who suffered extensive losses due to recent floods and heavy rains. Addressing a press conference alongside Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said the government will provide Rs 47,000 in cash and Rs 3 lakh per hectare through the Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) for farmland damaged by floods. Additionally, every affected farmer will receive Rs 10,000 in cash relief, and compensation of Rs 30,000 will be granted for each damaged well.

The Chief Minister said that livestock losses would also be covered, with Rs 32,000 compensation for every dead animal- significantly expanding the earlier NDRF norm that limited aid to only three animals. Fadnavis added that assistance for damaged or destroyed houses would be provided under the PM Awas Yojana, along with Rs 50,000 relief for shop owners who suffered losses.

Scale of damage across Maharashtra

Fadnavis stated that the floods affected 29 out of the state’s 36 districts, covering 253 talukas and over 2,000 revenue circles. Out of the 1.43 crore hectares sown during the monsoon, over 68 lakh hectares of crops were completely damaged. He reported that some 60,000 hectares of farmland lost its topsoil due to erosion, compounding the challenges for recovery.

The relief package will cover damages to crops, soil, houses, cattle sheds, and public infrastructure. It will also include compensation for medical treatment of the injured and ex-gratia payments for bereaved families. “No one can provide 100 per cent compensation for the financial and emotional trauma farmers face, but our aim is to help them stand on their feet again,” Fadnavis said.

Immediate and long-term support measures

The Chief Minister assured that the government’s top priority was ensuring farmers are ready for the upcoming rabi season. Compensation payments will be directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts. Additionally, around 45 lakh insured farmers will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare through crop insurance payouts.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde urged farmers not to lose hope, assuring that the state would ensure they do not face a “dark Diwali” despite financial constraints. He also confirmed that a detailed memorandum on the losses is being prepared for submission to the Centre after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek additional aid.

Political undertones and future plans

Responding to political criticism, Fadnavis reminded that farm loan waivers had first been implemented during his earlier tenure (2014–2019) and reiterated that a new waiver scheme will be considered in due course. He dismissed claims by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray about past waivers, asserting that it was Eknath Shinde who ensured assistance to regularly paying farmers during his chief ministership.

Fadnavis concluded by emphasising that while politics over farmer issues continues, the government’s immediate focus is on rehabilitation and rebuilding rural livelihoods devastated by unprecedented rainfall and floods.