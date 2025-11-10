Maharashtra: Four of family killed after fire engulfs two-storey house in Sangli All four were trapped inside the house, which had a narrow exit, making escape impossible. Another family member, Suresh Joshi (20), sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

As many as four persons of a family were killed after fire engulfed their house in Maharashtra’s Sangli. The incident took place on Monday at Savarkar Nagar in Vita town. The blaze, which erupted in a two-storey house, also contained a shop on the ground floor.

According to police officials, the fire broke out around 9 am in a shop selling utensils and electrical goods. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the blaze, which quickly spread to the upper floors where the family lived.

Narrow escape prevented exit for victims

The victims have been identified as Vishnu Joshi (50), his wife Sunanda (46), their daughter Priyanka Yogesh Ingle (30) and granddaughter Srushti (3). All four were trapped inside the house, which had a narrow exit, making escape impossible.

Another family member, Suresh Joshi (20), sustained injuries and is receiving treatment, officials added.

Fire brigade teams and police rushed to the scene after receiving the alert and carried out a rescue operation. The flames were later brought under control and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

One killed after fire guts shanties near Delhi's Rithala metro station

A devastating fire tore through a cluster of shanties near Delhi’s Rithala metro station late on Friday, killing one man and leaving another critically injured. The blaze, which erupted in the Rohini area, destroyed around 500 makeshift homes before being brought under control on Saturday morning.

Fire officials said they received the first call about the incident around 10:50 pm on Friday. Nearly 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot, and the flames were completely doused by 9 am the next day. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though authorities suspect that several LPG cylinder explosions worsened the situation.

Residents described scenes of panic as the fire spread rapidly, fuelled by plastic materials used in the construction of the huts. Many families were trapped when the flames broke out near the entrance of the settlement. In an effort to escape, people broke through tin walls and barriers to save themselves.

Police and local officials have launched an inquiry into the incident, while relief work is underway for those who lost their homes in the tragedy.