Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at two chemical factories in Palghar district

Maharashtra fire: The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 pm, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately.

Palghar Published : Dec 29, 2024 21:02 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 21:08 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Fire engulfs at two chemical factories in Palghar district.

Maharashtra fire: A massive fire broke out on Sunday (December 29) in a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The raging blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company also engulfed an adjacent chemical unit in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

A firefighting operation is underway to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no report has been received so far about any injuries. A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately. Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit. Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot to douse the blaze which is yet to be brought under control even after almost two hours.

