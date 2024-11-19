Maharashtra Elections 2024: What’s open and closed on polling day | Check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maharashtra will go to the polls on Wednesday (November 20), as voters cast their ballots for all 288 Assembly seats. In preparation for the elections, the state government has issued directives regarding the operations of various institutions and services. November 20 has been declared a public holiday to facilitate voting, with certain services remaining open and others closed across the state. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed in the state on polling day.

Here's a guide on what's open and closed:

What’s closed

Banks: All public and private banks in Maharashtra will remain closed as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list on November 20 due to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

All public and private banks in Maharashtra will remain closed as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list on November 20 due to the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE): The stock exchanges in Mumbai, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed due to the elections. As a result, trading activities will be halted for the day.

The stock exchanges in Mumbai, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain closed due to the elections. As a result, trading activities will be halted for the day. Educational Institutions: Schools, colleges, and universities will be closed in Maharashtra on November 20 to allow both students and staff to participate in the electoral process.

Schools, colleges, and universities will be closed in Maharashtra on November 20 to allow both students and staff to participate in the electoral process. Offices: State government offices will remain shut on November 20. Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that all private-sector employees in Mumbai be granted a paid holiday on November 20 to ensure they can participate in the voting process. For emergency workers and those in essential services, a four-hour window has been allocated during the day to allow them to cast their votes without disrupting critical operations.

State government offices will remain shut on November 20. Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that all private-sector employees in Mumbai be granted a paid holiday on November 20 to ensure they can participate in the voting process. For emergency workers and those in essential services, a four-hour window has been allocated during the day to allow them to cast their votes without disrupting critical operations. Liquor Shops: Liquor shops across Maharashtra will remain closed on November 20 to maintain public order and ensure a smooth voting process during the elections.

What’s open

Hospitals: All medical facilities, including emergency services, will operate as usual on election day.

All medical facilities, including emergency services, will operate as usual on election day. Pharmacies: Open to ensure access to medicines and essential healthcare supplies.

Open to ensure access to medicines and essential healthcare supplies. Public Transport: Public transport in Maharashtra will remain fully operational on November 20. In Mumbai, key modes of public transport, including the Metro and BEST bus services, will continue to run throughout the day to ensure voters can reach polling stations.

Notably, all the essential services, including public transport, police, and fire departments, will function normally.

Also Read: Traffic advisory issued in Navi Mumbai for Maharashtra election: Check restriction, route diversions

Also Read: Maharashtra elections: Rahul Gandhi's jibe over 'ek hai toh safe hai' draws BJP's 'chhota popat' remark