Eknath Shinde's first reaction after huge victory in Maharashtra elections, says 'Mahayuti will decide on CM'

Maharashtra election results: As BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is all set to form the government in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde thanked the voters for the landslide victory in the assembly elections. He further said that the people have approved the work done by the Mahayuti in the last 2.5 years.

"I thank the voters of Maharashtra because this is a landslide victory. I had said that Mahayuti will get a thumping majority and that's why I thank Ladli Bahina, farmers, brothers, senior citizens... all sections of the society. People have approved the work done by the Mahayuti in the last 2.5 years," said Shinde.

CM Shinde said that all the workers of Mahayuti were working very hard. CM Shinde said that they have given us such a victory which has never happened before. When the central and state government work together, development happens. The central government has always helped the state.

Shinde on next Maharashtra CM

When asked about who will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader said that the Mahayuti will decide on the CM of the state.

"There has been no discussion about assigning the Chief Minister's post based on the number of seats won. Let the final results come first. After that, all three parties will convene to deliberate. With guidance from PM Modi and JP Nadda, we will collectively make a decision. Just as the Mahayuti fought the elections together, we will decide the Chief Minister's post in the same spirit of unity," said Shinde.

Shinde said that the public has witnessed the achievements of the Mahayuti government over the past 2.5 years and voted for their victory. He expressed gratitude for the support received from all sections of society, including Laadli Bahinis and*Laadli Bhaiyon. Shinde emphasised that the future course of action would be decided collectively.

Criticizing the Mahavikas Aghadi, Shinde remarked that they spent 2.5 years merely leveling allegations. "We have not responded to their claims with statements but through our work," he added, highlighting the government's focus on delivering results.

Maharashtra election results

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra and was leading in 219 of the 288 assembly seats at the time of writing this article. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 56 seats, as per the Election Commission. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were leading in their respective assembly constituencies in the first round of the counting of votes.

The counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began at 8 am Saturday, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. In the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.