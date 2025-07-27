Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse's son-in-law among 7 arrested after Pune police bust 'drug party' DCP (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said at a press conference that raids were conducted after a tip-off regarding a rave party at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area. He said that 2.7 grams of a cocaine-like substance and 70 gm of a ganja-like substance were seized.

Pune:

Pune Police on Sunday busted a ‘drug party’ at a private apartment during early morning raids. The cops seized narcotics, hookah setups and liquor from the spot. As many as seven persons, including Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, PTI reported. All seven accused have been sent to police custody by the court till July 29.

Khewalkar is the husband of Rohini Khadse, who is the state president of the women's wing of Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

Eknath Khadse said there might be a political motive of the police behind this and a probe should be done in this regard.

Police acted on a tip-off

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said at a press conference that raids were conducted after a tip-off regarding a rave party at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area. He said that 2.7 grams of a cocaine-like substance, 70 gm of a ganja-like substance, a hookah pot, various hookah flavours and liquor bottles were taken into possession from the spot.

"We have arrested seven individuals, identified as Pranjal Khewalkar, Nikhil Poptani, Sameer Sayyad, Shripad Yadav, Sachin Bhombe, Isha Singh and Prachi Sharma, under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," PTI quoted Pingle as saying.

CM Fadnavis reacts

Reacting over the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was not yet briefed about the matter as he had been busy attending different programs. He said he will comment on the issue after getting proper information, adding that a crime has indeed taken place.

"Even I saw it only in the media. I've been attending programs since morning, so I haven't received an actual briefing on it yet. Based on what is being shown in the media, the police have busted a rave party, and some people have been found there. Drugs were reportedly found. Once I receive a proper briefing, I will be able to comment on it. Prima facie, it appears that a crime has taken place at that location," Fadnavis said.