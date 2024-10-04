Friday, October 04, 2024
     
  4. Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumps from third floor of Mantralaya, lands on safety net | WATCH

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal attempted to jump from the Mantralaya building amid escalating ST reservation protests by the Dhangar community.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya, Saket Rai Edited By : Nitin Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 04, 2024 13:19 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumps from the third floor of Mantralaya and lands on the safety net.

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker and Ajit Pawar faction MLA Narhari Zirwal jumped from the third floor of the Mantralaya building after landing on the safety net. The incident took place during a protest led by tribal legislators against the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) reservation quota.

Tribal MLAs are demonstrating at the Mantralaya

Several tribal lawmakers in the ministry descended on the second-floor security grate, were raising slogans and protesting. The protesters demanded that the community of Dhangar should not be given the scheduled tribal reservation and called for services under the PESA (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act.

Police intervene to disperse the protesters

Following the fierce protests, police intervened and removed the protesting lawmakers from the net. The situation remained tense as discussions on the controversial issue of Scheduled Tribes reservation and inclusion of the Dhangar community continued.

